We are all proud of him: Akhilesh to Shubhanshu’s kin

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday met the family of Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station, at the latter’s residence in Triveni Nagar here. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav meeting IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s family. (Sourced)

Accompanied by his MP wife Dimple Yadav and and son Arjun Yadav, the SP chief congratulated Shukla’s family, including his father Shambhu Dayal Shukla, mother Asha Shukla and sister Shuchi Mishra.

“We are all proud of him. Lakhs of youth will take inspiration from him. A Prerna Sthal and a museum will be established on the Gomti riverfront when the Samajwadi government comes to power (in state) so that the new generation can draw inspiration from his contribution and research,” Yadav said.

SP’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, spokesperson Deepak Ranjan besides party leader Pooja Shukla were also present on the occasion.

‘Govt harassing traders’

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters after a meeting of Samajwadi Vyapar Sabha, he alleged that the government was harassing businessmen in some way or the other and that the traders were facing “economic and social emergency under the BJP regime”.

“In the last one year, 35,000 MSME units have closed down. There is no production under the BJP government. Businessmen associated with the ruling party and middlemen are making profits,” the SP chief further alleged.

“Under the BJP government, traders are being extorted in the name of GST, false notices of old cases and settlement. Raids are carried out when voices are raised against the policies of the government,” Yadav alleged.

Moreover, he announced that when voted to power in the state, the SP government will work for the safety and respect of traders. “Traders will be helped in every way. When the time comes, the Samajwadi government will provide facilities to them,” the SP chief said.