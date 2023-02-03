‘We are sorry’: Burglars dig 15-foot tunnel to break into UP jewellery shop

MEERUT: A group of thieves dug a 15-foot-long tunnel from a drain to break into a jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut but once inside, they failed to break open the vault, police said.

Before they left, the thieves scribbled an apology note for the shop owner. “We are sorry,” the note, in which two of them were identified as Chunnu, Munnu, said.

Deepak Kumar, the owner of the jewellery shop in Rithani area of Meerut, discovered the burglary attempt when he opened the shop on Thursday morning. They did bring along a gas cutter along but it wasn’t enough.

“They broke into the shop on Wednesday night and tried to break open the vault using a gas cutter but failed,” Kumar told HT over phone.

Kumar said an idol of Lord Krishna was facing the wall when he opened the shop on Thursday. “The thieves probably did not want to commit the crime with the God watching them and turned the statue around,” he said.

They were equally careful about the CCTV cameras and took away the hard disk on which the video recording was stored.

Suchita Singh, circle officer of Brahmpuri area, said police teams were scrutinising footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area. “ The tunnel must have been dug for many days and we are trying to identify the burglars by tracking the movement of people in the area seen in CCTV footage”, she said.