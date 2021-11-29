We brought light to people’s houses: UP energy minister

Launching an attack on the Opposition, state energy minister Shrikant Sharma on Monday said people used to face blackouts because of rampant corruption, commission and bad governance during previous governments and BJP government, he added, brought the state out of darkness after it came to power in 2017.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters as a part of party’s ‘fark saf hai’ (difference is clear) campaign, he said only four VIP districts used to get adequate power during the previous regime. “Today, every district is VIP so far as power supply is concerned as all districts got uninterrupted electricity after 2017,” he said.

Sharma further said now districts headquarters got round the clock power, tehsil headquarters got supply for 20 hours and villages got supply for 18 hours unlike in the past when power was supplied in shifts. “The difference is clear. The previous governments kept the state in the dark and we electrified 1.40 crore households in less than five years,” he said.

The minister alleged that the Samajwadi Party government signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) because of which state got power as costly as ₹5.14- ₹11-09 per unit and raised power tariff every year burdening retail consumers. “On the contrary, our government signed PPAs under which power was available for ₹2.9- ₹4.19 per unit and we did not let the tariff increase for three years,” Sharma said.

Taking about the achievement on the power generation front, Sharma said today the state’s total power production capacity was 26,937 MW which is 4000 MW more than what it was before 2017. “Despite the fact that the power demand increased from 16000 MW in 2017 to 25000 MW in 2021, we were able to meet the demand as per the roster,” he added.