We will have to correct our mistakes: Priyanka

LUCKNOW Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday exhorted partymen to work with double strength and vigour to gear up the party organization for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Let’s resolve to move forward with double of our strength and new vigour. We have two years to go for 2024 LS elections and the election to urban local bodies is also inching closer. We need to get ready and fight strongly,” said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters.

She was addressing party workers to mark the opening of the two-day Nav Sankalp Shivir to begin rebuilding the party in the state.

“Our task is difficult…we will have to correct our mistakes. I am ready to work harder and move with you, whatever be the circumstances. We will bring about a change, will evaluate who was working and who was not. I will evaluate my work as well,” she said.

As this was her first visit to UP after 2022 poll debacle, Priyanka used the opportunity to boost the morale of party workers.

“This is the first opportunity to speak to you after 2022 assembly elections. You worked hard and the whole country has seen this, irrespective of the outcome. No one can say that UP’s Congress workers did not fight. In Udaipur, many people came to me and acknowledged the hard work done by the party workers in Uttar Pradesh. But the truth is we lost badly,” said Priyanka.

There was an altercation between senior leaders on the dais before Priyanka’s arrival at the UPCC headquarters. AICC secretary Dheeraj Gujjar was seen running towards the dais to pacify the party leaders.

Priyanka did not refer to this in her address and said this was not the time to get upset as nearly three months had already passed after the election.

“AICC secretaries were not able to go home for more than nine months. Now, they have been able to visit their homes. Ajay Lallu (former UPCC president) is not here. He is not able to come because of a court case,” she said while reminding party workers about how Lallu worked hard.

Priyanka said those who were upset for one reason or the other have left the party. “But those who are here are resolving to fight with vigour. You have not deterred. You are with your party and its ideology,” she said.

Referring to the earlier revamp of the UPCC, she said Uttar Pradesh had 70% office bearers who were less than 50 years of age and none of them held two posts.

About the factors responsible for the prevailing state of affairs in the party, she said: “We are not able to connect with the people. There was a time when Congress workers used to connect with people, not only on political, but also social issues. Are we connecting with new people? We will have to put in double labour and work 100 times more. We will have to reach villages and doorstep of people. We are able to see what is happening in the country and will have to make people aware about this,” she said.

“Much has changed in the country for which Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel fought. It was a time of a different ideology. Now the BJP has a different ideology. It is taking its ideology door to door. We are not able to do so. We will have to strengthen ourselves and will have to understand our ideology better,” said Priyanka.

“Our country was moving ahead following polices of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Our economy was getting better. Now, youth have to run to cities to get jobs. They (BJP leaders) used to hold protest in front of parliament when the gas cylinder cost lesser. Now, prices of all essential commodities are up. Our duty is to raise these issues and be an alternative,” she emphasised.

