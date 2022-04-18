We will play up price, unemployment issues on loudspeakers, says Akhilesh Yadav

Amid controversy over using loudspeakers, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that his party workers will play up “Samajwadi issues on loudspeakers” to familiarise people about price rise, unemployment, law and order.

Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted a 2 minute 20 second video by SP worker Ravikant Vishwakarma from Varanasi playing the song “Mehngai dayan khaye jaat hain” from the movie “Peepli Live” on a loudspeaker installed on a terrace.

Samajwadi Party worker Vishwakarma, resident of Laksa police station area in Varanasi, has got loudspeakers installed on his roof.

“We will play up the Samajwadi issues on loudspeakers and will raise our voice against inflation, unemployment and law and order,” Yadav tweeted.

In the video, Vishwakarma is heard saying that the real issues aren’t “azaan or aarti”.

“The issues today are inflation, unemployment, education, health and safety. Azaan and aarti played on loudspeakers aren’t any issue as some are trying to deflect attention from the main problems. But Samajwadis like us will always raise questions. I have put up a loudspeaker to remind people in my vicinity about those issues,” Vishwakarma said in the video Yadav tweeted from his official handle.

“I will not use the loudspeaker at the time of azan or aarti. I respect all religions,” Vishwakarma said.

Vishwakarma also said, “We will continue to raise the burning problems of the society and will keep alerting the public.”