Two killed, three injured in accident

Two people were killed, and three others were critically injured when a DJ-loaded pickup collided with a stationary truck near Nibu Chatti of Rasda police station area of Ballia on Saturday evening.

Police said that while trying to avoid a speeding vehicle coming from the opposite side at Nibu Chatti on the Singhadhar Ghat-Rasda road, the pickup driver lost control of the steering and rammed into a truck parked on the roadside. (For representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, a barat (wedding procession) was coming from the Biron police station area to Ghazipur. To participate in the procession, five people onboard a pick-up loaded with DJ were coming to Rasda via Singhadhar Ghat.

Police said that while trying to avoid a speeding vehicle coming from the opposite side at Nibu Chatti on the Singhadhar Ghat-Rasda road, the pickup driver lost control of the steering and rammed into a truck parked on the roadside.

According to police, DJ operator Mukesh Kumar (26), and Golu (19) died on the spot, while Ajay Kumar (25), Sahil (23) and Abhishek (25) who were sitting on the roof of the pickup, and one unidentified person, were critically injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On information, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Rasda police station in-charge Hitendra Singh confirmed the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON