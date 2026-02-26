Weekend events you can’t miss in Lucknow (Feb 27-March 1)

*Life under the spotlight Ashish Vidyarthi recounts his struggles with dyslexia and the discrimination he faced while growing up in Delhi. (Facebook page)

Enter a space of intimate healing with National Film Award-winning actor Ashish Vidyarthi as he reflects on his bittersweet experiences and weaves them into a two-and-a-half-hour performance, Kahanibaaz.

With over thirty years of experience across television, film and theatre, he recounts his struggles with dyslexia and the discrimination he faced while growing up in Delhi. He speaks to the audience softly and intimately, like an old friend talking about the years gone by, sharing stories of falling in love, training at the National School of Drama, and building a career in the film industry. More than a performance, Kahanibaaz aims to be an evening filled with motions and meaningful connections.

When: Feb 28, 6 pm

Where: Karwaan Studio

Entry: Prices start at ₹499

*The big bloom bash

Head to the Rose Festival for a unique one-day celebration dedicated to honouring the environment in all its hues. Blending music and literature with a strong message of sustainability, the festival unfolds within a rose garden.

Watch a performance by Rahgir, known for his folk, country and indie-pop influences, and tap your feet to the anthems of pop-rock artist Naalayak. Attend a talk by ecologist V Ramakantha and Chinu Kwatra, founder of the Khushiyaan Foundation, along with climate discussions led by climate communicator Udit Gupta; Karamveer Chakra Award-winner Ramveer Tanwar; and actor Amit Sial, known for his roles in Mirzapur and Jamtara.

The line-up also features a session with wildlife advocate and author Ishan Shanavas, whose book The Light of Wilder Things explores our bond with wildlife.

When: Feb 28, 4 pm

Where: Gate no 6, Janeshwar Mishra Park

Entry: Prices start at ₹199

*Vishal Bhardwaj live in concert

Watch filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj take to the centrestage, belting out popular hits like Aashiqon Ki Colony, Beedi, Dhan Te Nan, Darling, Chappa Chappa and Yaaram. At the intimate gathering of just 150 listeners, he will perform popular songs and naghmas while sharing memories and untold stories with the city of adaab. Take a closer look at the mind behind some of Hindi cinema’s most distinctive soundtracks, as he reflects on his journey, inspirational collaborations and the integral moments that shaped them.

When: February 28, 7 pm

Where: Saraca Lucknow

Entry: Prices start at ₹8,500

*Soul of Kashi

Head to a solo exhibition of photographs by eminent artist and photographer Shailendra Kumar, who captures the ancient city of Kashi, or Varanasi, in striking black and white. With over three decades of experience, Kumar approaches the city much like his drawings—balancing the sensibilities of a picture and a painting.

A recipient of the Bihar Kala Samman, he has exhibited at biennales in Lithuania, Austria and Greece, and participated in international workshops such as Khoj International Artists’ Association and Buddha Enlightened. Curated by Vandana Sehgal, the show encapsulates Kashi’s ghats, the sacred Ganga, its rituals and layered heritage. The monochrome works trace the interplay of light and shadow, revealing how faith, memory and time converge.

When: Till March 20, 11 am

Where: Kokoro Art Gallery, Madan Mohan Malviya Marg

Entry: Free

*Power of Transparency

Catch veteran artist Umesh Kumar Saxena’s immersive solo painting exhibition, Power of Colours. Featuring 30 acrylic works that explore cosmic energy, inner consciousness and natural rhythms, the show focuses on the expressive force of colour in art. Known for his affinity for line work, Saxena shifts focus this time to experimenting with colour and transparency. A retired professor from Lucknow College of Arts and Crafts, Saxena has showcased his work across India as well as in Dubai, Singapore, Nepal and Bangladesh.

When: Until Feb 28 onwards, 2 pm

Where: Kalasrot Art Gallery

Entry: Free