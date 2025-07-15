‘Well done Shux’: Lucknow cheers astronaut’s space return

Tears, prayers and waving tricolours marked an emotional celebration in Lucknow on Tuesday, as astronaut Shubhanshu ‘Shux’ Shukla made a safe return to Earth after completing the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission, following his 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station. Shubhanshu's mother, Asha Shuka and father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, was overwhelmed and had tears of joy seeing her son's spacecraft successfully splash off in the California sea, during the welcome event at CMS Kanpur Road Campus in Lucknow, on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Watching the splashdown live on a projector screen at his alma mater, City Montessori School (CMS), his family and former teachers rejoiced as he exited the spacecraft with a broad smile from the California coast.

Shux’s mother, Asha Shukla, his father Shambhu Dayal Shukla, and sister Shuchi Mishra had their eyes glued to the screen throughout the telecast. “Baccha vapas aa gaya hai to ab sab thik hai (My kid is back so it all feels fine),” Asha said tearfully, expressing gratitude and relief. “I told Shubhanshu he would come back early and everything would be fine. I had sleepless nights, but now it all feels okay. The splashdown is the riskiest part, and I’m thankful it went well.”

As the spacecraft touched the ocean, family members hugged, students cheered, and A R Rahman’s Jai Ho played in the background. Waving the national flag, the school community erupted in chants of “Well Done Shux.”

Father Shambhu Dayal called the moment one of pride, not just for the family but for the entire country. “We were anxious, but seeing our son safe brought relief. Even if we meet him after a few days, it’s enough to know he is fine. Hanumanji brought our son back safely,” he said.

Sister Shuchi said the moment was overwhelming. “If there were a scale to measure excitement, it would have broken today. It felt like Diwali arrived early with his return. I’m sure Shux is overjoyed. He always wanted to inspire the youth, and today proves how much love they have for him.”

At the school, the atmosphere was festive. Students clapped, cheered, and shared how inspired they felt by Shux’s journey.

The director of his alma mater, Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, also had tears of joy in her eyes. “I felt he had come triumphant and as if a member of my family returned,” Kingdon said.

Malak Hasan, a Class 12 student, said she imagined herself in his place. “It was an overwhelming experience,” she said.

Class 9 student Chetan Chaturvedi said, “After the delay in Sunita Williams’ return, we were worried. But when we saw Shux exit, it was a huge relief.”

Mujtaba Ali Khan of Class 12 added, “Shux is our pride. It was a suspenseful moment, but we’re filled with joy.”