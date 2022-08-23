West U.P. villages along Ganga facing flood threat

MEERUT Villages situated on the banks of the Ganga are facing flood threat as the level of water in the river is rising due to heavy rain and cloud bursts in the mountains of Uttarakhand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The water level in the Ganga rose to almost danger mark after 2 lakh cusec water was released from Haridwar and later a similar volume of water was released downstream from Bijnor barrage.

Release of such a large volume of water in the Ganga has led to many link roads in Bijnor and Bulandshahr being inundated. The crops of farmers are also submerged in water in low-lying area (khadar) of Bijnor, Meerut, Hapur and Bulandshahr districts.

The administration in all these districts has put villagers on the alert. Flood posts have also been put on high alert. Sub divisional magistrate of Bijnor Arvind Kumar Singh visited Koharpur, Daibal Garh and Dayalwala villages in the district to examine the situation and advised farmers not to venture into the khadar area and to avoid visiting their fields.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sub divisional magistrate of Bulandshahr V K Gupta also gave similar advice to villagers and announcements were made in villages in this regard.

Bhagwanpur link road which connects Bugrasi area of the district to adjacent districts like Sambhal, Amroha and Moradabad, caved in because of heavy flow of water in the Ganga Consequently, road connectivity between these districts was broken. The embankment on the bank of the Ganga near Avantika Devi temple in Aahar area also got damaged but was repaired by the irrigation department.

The Ganga is flowing at 219.70 metres in Muzaffarnagar area where the link road between Jeevanpuri and Rampur Thakra is badly inundated and traffic has been halted.

Traffic on Jaleelpur- Salempur road in district Bijnor has also been halted after it was inundated in over 2 ft water. Flood water ventured into a few houses in Brahmpuri village of the district and people took shelter on the embankment along on the river.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many villages in Khadar of Hastinapur in Meerut district are also facing flood threat after increasing level of water in the Ganga.

Divisional commissioner of Meerut Surendra Singh said that irrigation, revenue, Jal Nigam and other departments had been kept on alert in khadar area of the district. “All departments concerned are keeping a close vigil on the situation and will take decision to shift people and cattle as per the requirement”, said Singh. He added that assessment of crop loss would be done by the officials after the water receded.