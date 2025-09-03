What measures taken to stop caste-based rallies, HC asks central and state govts

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has asked the central and the state governments as to what measures they are adopting to stop caste-based rallies in Uttar Pradesh. The court granted time to both the governments’ counsel to file their counter-affidavit (reply) on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on caste-based rallies in the state. The matter will now be heard in the second week of October. The plea had urged the court to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to derecognise political parties that organise caste-centric rallies and sought directives for the central and the state governments to stop cast-based rallies. (File Photo)

A division bench comprising Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla passed the order on Wednesday while hearing the PIL filed by local lawyer Motilal Yadav in 2013. The plea had urged the court to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to derecognise political parties that organise caste-centric rallies and sought directives for the central and the state governments to stop cast-based rallies.

In response to the 2013 petition, the high court had asked the ECI about its role to ban such rallies in the state. The counsel for the ECI informed the court that the job of the poll panel is only to conduct elections peacefully.

On July 11, 2013, the high court stayed with immediate effect caste-based rallies throughout Uttar Pradesh, while issuing notices to the central and state governments, EC and four major political parties.

“We stay caste-based rallies throughout the state of UP,” the Lucknow bench of the court comprising justices Uma Nath Singh and Mahendra Dayal had said on a PIL filed by lawyer Motilal Yadav.

The ruling came in the backdrop of the BSP organising ‘Brahmin Bhaichara Sammelan’ in 40 districts of the state, including one addressed by party chief Mayawati at Lucknow. The SP had also organised a similar event in Lucknow in 2013.

The court issued notices to the Congress, BJP, BSP and SP.

The petitioner had submitted that there was a spurt in caste-based political rallies in the state. He said political parties were organising rallies in the name of different castes like Brahmin, Kshatriya and Vaish, etc.

Petitioner Yadav submitted that while such events were causing damage to social unity and harmony, they were also vitiating the society that was against the spirit of the Constitution.

The court had also directed the petitioner to file a fresh affidavit, bringing on record fresh data pertaining to the holding of such caste-based political rallies by political parties during the last 10 years, as this writ petition was filed in 2013.