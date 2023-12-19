close_game
WhatsApp Channels of U.P. Police, all dist police launched

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 19, 2023 06:56 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police is among the first to launch WhatsApp Channels of its headquarters and all the districts in the country

WhatsApp Channels of the Uttar Pradesh Police and all district units have been launched to publicise the work of the district police and to provide information about the action taken by the police in criminal and law and order incidents to as many people as possible, said a UP Police release, on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police is among the first to launch WhatsApp Channels of its headquarters and all the districts in the country. The Channels have been started under the direction of director general of police, Uttar Pradesh.

The press note further read that instructions were issued by the state government to widely publicise the commendable work of the police. In compliance with the above instructions, a WhatsApp Channel of Uttar Pradesh Police and all the districts has been launched.

‘WhatsApp’ recently launched a new feature called WhatsApp Channel. An unlimited number of members can be added to the said channel. WhatsApp Channel will be very useful in promoting various actions of the district police, commendable works, refuting misleading news, giving traffic related advisories as well as conveying correct information to the media instantly.

