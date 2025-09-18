Wife dies, mother critical as man cuts off their hands after quarrel in Lucknow

In a gruesome incident, a 24-year-old man cut off the hands of his wife and his mother during a domestic quarrel in a village under the Gudamba police station limits in Lucknow on Wednesday evening, police said. The wife, who was eight months’ pregnant, died following the attack while the condition of the mother was critical, the Gudamba police said. The accused was taken into custody. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Station house officer, Gudamba, Prabhatesh Kr Srivastava said, “The accused, identified as Ankur of Dasouli village under Gudamba police station limits, attacked his wife Neelam, 23, and 56-year-old mother Phool Kumari with a baanka (a sharp weapon) around 5pm following a heated argument.”

According to police, both the women collapsed to the ground bleeding profusely. Neighbours rushed to the scene, overpowered Ankur and informed the police.

“The victims were first taken to a private hospital before being referred to the trauma centre,” SHO said.

“Ankur was taken into custody. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” said the inspector in charge.

According to locals, Ankur, a native of Fatehpur district, lived with his sister Chandni, wife Neelam, mother Phool Kumari, brother Akash, and father Dinesh in a rented house owned by Ram Singh in Dasouli village.

Ram Singh said a Vishwakarma Puja feast was being held at home. Around 5 pm on Wednesday, Ankur attacked his wife and his mother after a domestic dispute.

“Ankur, in a fit of rage, cut off his mother and wife’s hands with a sickle. After this, his sister, Chandni, ran outside screaming. Hearing the noise, a crowd of locals gathered,” Ram Singh said.

“Upon learning of the incident, the people present immediately caught the accused. They snatched the sickle from him and tied him to a pole. He was then handed over to the police,” he added.

According to the landlord, Ankur had moved into the house with his family about two months ago.

“He used to work as a labourer. For the past 10 years, he had been living on rent at another place 100 metres away. During this time, there was no news of any quarrel,” Ram Singh added.

The landlord said he was not aware of what suddenly triggered the attack on Wednesday.