Wife, father-in-law arrested for bank manager’s murder in Agra

Agra President of the Collectorate Bar Association of Agra Brijendra Rawat was arrested on Saturday along with his daughter in connection with the murder of bank manager Sachin Upadhyaya who was Rawat’s son-in-law. Earlier, Rawat’s son was arrested after a case was registered at Tajganj police station here for the murder.

“The two were arrested on Saturday and were presented in the court of remand magistrate on Sunday,” informed Devendra Shankar Pandey, the in charge of Tajganj police station.

The much talked about case was registered on October 18 under Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code against named accused Priyanka alias Mona, Brijendra Rawat and Krishna Rawat, besides an unknown person. Priyanka alias Mona was married to Sachin Upadhyaya, employed as bank manager. On October 12, accused Brijendra Rawat informed the father of the deceased that his son Sachin was dead.

The FIR was lodged by Sachin’s father Keshav Dev Sharma who alleged that his son was married to Priyanka alias Mona in February 2015. The father alleged that accused Priyanka pressurised Sachin to live away from his parents. The couple shifted to Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat where Sachin worked as manager in Bank of India.

Sachin and Priyanka then came back to Agra in 2020 and lived there but were not on good terms. Sachin’s father said in his FIR that his son moved an application for allotment of petrol pump in the name of his younger brother in September 2022 but Priyanka opposed it. On October 11, Sachin came to his village to meet his father and returned to Agra.

“At about 5 pm on October 12, accused Brijendra Rawat phoned me to inform that my son was dead. On reaching the hospital in Agra, I found injuries on the body which are mentioned in the post mortem examination report which cited strangulation as the cause of death,” said Keshav Dev Sharma.

