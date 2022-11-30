Wildlife SOS rescues two large pythons in a day

In back-to-back operations, Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit has rescued two massive Indian rock pythons. The larger one, which measured nearly 12 feet in length and weighed over 25 kilos, was rescued from Koila Alipur village in Mathura.

The other reptile, which was 11-ft-long and weighed close to 21 kg, was rescued from Mohri Kirawali village near Agra. Another python was rescued from Sutedi village near Agra later.

On Sunday morning, a gigantic Indian rock python scared Koila Alipur. The reptile was spotted near a house on an agricultural field. The animal rescuers were immediately called on their emergency helpline (+919917109666). Two members from the NGO carefully shifted the snake into a transport carrier much to everyone’s relief.

The python rescued in Mohri Kirawali accidentally got caught in a fishing net.

Baiju Raj MV, director of Conservation Projects at Wildlife SOS, said, “All snakes are currently under observation and will be released back in their natural habitat once deemed fit. What is most crucial here is that people in all the instances did not take matters into their own hands and alerted the experts to handle the situation. This is a result of years of rescue and awareness work done by Wildlife SOS.”

