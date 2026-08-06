Will introspect if I am worthy of Chair: UP Assembly Speaker

LUCKNOW UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Wednesday expressed anguish over repeated disruptions in the House, saying these developments compelled him to introspect whether he was “worthy of this Chair” and whether he had discharged his responsibilities properly over the past four-and-a-half years.

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana arrives to attend the third day of the UP Legislature’s Monsoon Session at the Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, on August 5. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

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“I would think seriously whether I am eligible for this Chair. I will introspect whether whatever I have done during the last four-and-a-half years has been correct, and I will take a decision soon,” he said while making an emotional statement at the start of proceedings on the third day of the monsoon session.

Mahana was addressing the House a day after SP MLA Sachin Yadav was suspended for the remainder of the session for waving a poster with the image of chief minister Yogi Adityanath during protests over the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Mandir. Opposition parties had criticised the Speaker’s action and questioned his neutrality.

When the House assembled on Wednesday, SP members again trooped into the Well, demanding that Sachin Yadav’s suspension be revoked and raising other issues, forcing repeated adjournments. Amid unrelenting protests by the Opposition, the Assembly was adjourned sine die, a day ahead of schedule, after the passage of the supplementary budget of over ₹59,000 crore

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{{^usCountry}} Mahana said he was deeply pained by the conduct of members and criticised the sharing of visuals from the Assembly proceedings on social media despite his objections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahana said he was deeply pained by the conduct of members and criticised the sharing of visuals from the Assembly proceedings on social media despite his objections. {{/usCountry}}

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“It is not that members had never entered the Well during the last four-and-a-half years. They did, and it is their right, but they would make their point and return to their seats keeping in mind the time and circumstances,” he said.

“Dr Ambedkar had said that the problem would not lie in the Constitution but in individuals. My effort has been to preserve the dignity and constitutional importance of the legislature,” the Speaker added.

Referring to Tuesday’s incident, Mahana said he was particularly hurt because the legislator involved had earlier been regarded as a “role model” in the House. “The manner in which that member behaved, and the language used outside even after my request, has caused me deep pain and disappointment,” he said.

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Defending his handling of the Opposition’s demand for a discussion under Rule 311 on the “theft” of offerings at the Ram Temple, Mahana said he had offered to allow a discussion under another procedural rule, but the opposition members entered the Well before he could announce his ruling.

Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey said Rule 311 provides for suspension of regular business to discuss an issue of urgent public importance with the Speaker’s consent.

I never said resignation: Mahana

Asked about social media rumours around his statement suggesting his resignation, Satish Mahana said: “I said nothing like resignation. My statement is on record in the House but what others interpret is not my issue.”

Asked if he would contest the upcoming assembly elections in 2027, Mahana said, “The party and I will decide when the time comes.”

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“I am not so old that I am not in a position to contest anything. I am neither mentally nor physically weak,” he added.