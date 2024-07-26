Wine made from UP’s Dussehri mangoes to tickle taste buds

LUCKNOW The flavour of Malihabad’s GI-tagged Dussehri mangoes is set to tickle your taste buds in the form of mango wine. After extensive research for years, the product prepared at the Indian Council of Agriculture Research–Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (ICAR-CISH) will hit the market soon. The beverage is made from mango pulp, which will enable entrepreneurs to prepare it throughout the year. (Pic for representation)

The beverage is made from mango pulp, which will enable entrepreneurs prepare it throughout the year. During the process, the wine is non distilled, so it contains flavonoids, antioxidants and bioactive molecules available in mango pulp.

Wines are prepared in more than 70 countries and over 270 million hectoliters of them are produced annually across the world. India contributes 0.176 million hectoliters to the wine production, shared AK Trivedi, principal scientist, ICAR-CISH.

“Over the last few years, the trend of non-grape wines is on the rise. In 2023, India imported wines worth $170.48 million. We have come up with this idea of promoting GI-tagged Dussehri mangoes of Malihabad belt,” he said.

This will also help in the establishment of a mango-based industry in the belt. Rhythm Mango, a winery in Maharashtra, is working in making mango wines with Alphonso mangoes, but we are the pioneers in North India for making mango wines, added Trivedi.

“We have received queries from entrepreneurs for commercialisation of mango wine. It will be up for sale in the market soon,” he said, adding that

ICAR-CISH is also working on other wines, including one made of guava and jamun but these are in the early stage of testing.