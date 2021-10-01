Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Wine shop employee beaten to death over monetary dispute in Gorakhpur
lucknow news

Wine shop employee beaten to death over monetary dispute in Gorakhpur

Around half a dozen men allegedly thrashed a 25-year-old wine shop employee to death over some monetary dispute late on Thursday in the Ramgarh Tal area in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur
By Abdul Jadid
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Image for representation. (File photo)

Around half a dozen men allegedly thrashed a 25-year-old wine shop employee to death over some monetary dispute late on Thursday in the Ramgarh Tal area in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur.

CCTV footage showed the men first dragging Maneesh Prajapati and then beating him with sticks and kicking him repeatedly. When a colleague, Raghu, rushed to rescue Prajapati, he was also beaten while the rest of the wine shop staff fled from the spot. Raghu is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police superintendent Sonam Kumar said a police team rushed to the scene and got Prajapati admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He said their forensic team has collected evidence including CCTV footage and soon all the accused will be arrested.

RELATED STORIES

Police said a murder case has been lodged and one of the accused has been arrested. They added efforts were on to arrest the rest of the accused. In a tweet, the Gorakhpur Police said the stringent National Security Act will be slapped on the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Trucks impounded for defaulting on EMIs sold by forging details; STF arrests two

CNG pipeline leakage in Prayagraj causes panic

Prayagraj among 6 tourist destinations in UP for students’ study tours

Conversion racket case: ATS scanning records of Trust run by key accused
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP