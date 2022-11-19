Winter session of U.P. assembly from December 5

Governor Anandiben Patel has convened the winter session of the state legislative assembly at 11am on December 5. “Sri Rajyapal, Uttar Pradesh, has summoned the Uttar Pradesh eighteenth Vidhan Sabha to meet at 11am on Monday, the 05 December, 2022, in the Vidhan Sabha Mandap, Vidhan Bhawan, Lucknow for its third session of the year 2022,” said Pradeep Dubey, principal secretary, legislative assembly, Uttar Pradesh, in a press release on Friday.

The state cabinet had on Wednesday decided to make recommendation to the governor to convene the winter session from December 5. The session is likely to have three sittings. According to minister for finance and parliamentary affairs, Suresh Khanna, the state government proposes to present its first supplementary budget for 2022-2023 at the winter session. The state government may carry out some legislative business and may also table the ordinances promulgated after the monsoon session of the state legislature.