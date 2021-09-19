With an eye on UP polls, Samajwadi Party to flag off special Dalit outreach programme from today

The Samajwadi Party will flag off its seven-phase special Dalit outreach programme across all villages in the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh from Sunday to what the party has said will be to expose the BJP. The Samajwadi Lohia Vahini will organise the “gaon-gaon Dalit samwad” (Dalit discourse across villages) will start from Prayagraj on Sunday and conclude in Lucknow on December 5, the SP said in a press release. Lohia Vahini state president Ram Karan Nirmal will be a part of the program in Kanpur, Etawah, Auraiya, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Agra, Firozabad, and Mathura, the party has said.

"The Samajwadi Lohia Vahini is starting this programme to expose the BJP government's anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-Dalit, anti-backward, anti-reservation policies and to take the socialist ideology, actions and policies among the people," SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told reporters on September 18.

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav has been hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, insisting his party will give due respect and participation to Dalits and other backward sections, unlike the BJP. “The Samajwadi Party’s allies will get justice, respect and participation. The party will give respect to Dalits and other backward sections that the BJP did not do… When it comes to giving respect to your samaj (community), the SP will never backtrack. We assure you that we will not do the injustice done to you earlier. The SP will not hesitate to take forward your samaj,” he said in early September.

The SP has also flagged off a Bramhin outreach program, ‘prabudh varg sammelans’ and ‘Shiv sewak sammelan’, from UP’s Ballia on August 23. It has followed the Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP), which was the first party in UP’s electoral fray to start a ‘prabudh varg sammelan’ from Ayodhya for Brahmins in late July.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP has allied with the Janvadi Party (Socialist) for the 2022 UP assembly elections. The Janvadi Party (Socialist) is headed by Sanjay Singh Chauhan, who exercises strong influence in the Chauhan community in UP. The community has a significant presence across the state.

Yadav, also the former UP chief minister, congratulated Chauhan for the eight-day Jankranti Yatra. “The BJP will be wiped out from all districts of UP from where this yatra has passed. That is why we have given the slogan “Abki baar 400 paar” (This time SP will cross the tally of 400 seats),” Yadav said in a reference to the UP assembly which has 403 members.