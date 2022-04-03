With shared heritage, we can accelerate development: Yogi to Nepalese delegation

Laying emphasis on dialogue between India and Nepal, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said with shared heritage, both the nations can accelerate the pace of development. He also said he has personal attachment with Nepal. Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba reached Varanasi earlier in the day. Later they offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav, Kashi Vishwanath and Samrajyeshwar Pashupatinath temples there.

Thereafter, the Nepalese PM along with delegation of Nepal had a meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a hotel in Varanasi. Addressing the delegates accompanying Nepal PM Deuba, Yogi said, “I have personal attachment with Nepal and there is goodwill, respect and attachment among our countrymen towards Nepalese citizens.”

There should be a dialogue between the two countries, he said and added that the dialogue should be in relation to development and connecting with cultural and spiritual heritage. “This is what the people of both the countries also want,” the CM said.

“Kashi-Kathmandu and Ayodhya-Janakpur are sister cities. With a shared heritage, we can carry forward the pace of development,” Yogi added. “Hindus of our country are eager to visit the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu and Maa Janaki temple in Janakpur while the citizens of Nepal are willing to visit Kashi and Ayodhya,” the CM said.

He further said another spiritual and cultural tradition can be carried forward to promote the plan of Ramayana and Buddhist circuits as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “At the same time, the pace of development can also be accelerated,” Yogi added. “If we move forward together, both the countries can work on faith and development of their citizens and the possibility of employment,” he said.

Earlier, chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Nepalese PM at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi with a bouquet and angvastram (stole). He also presented him an idol of Lord Ganesha and a Banarsi slik saree to PM Deuba’s wife Arzu Rana Deuba.