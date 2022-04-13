With temperature shooting north, Sonbhadra administration issues advisory

With temperature reaching 43.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the Sonbhadra (Robertsganj) district administration issued an advisory and appealed to the locals to stay indoors between 12noon and 3pm so as to avoid heat stroke.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, while maximum temperature stood at 43.4 degrees Celsius minimum temperature remained 30.1 degrees C, according to the Met department.

On Tuesday, district magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh had said that heatwave like condition is expected in the coming days to due to the rising temperature in the district.

“To protect themselves and their families, locals should use sufficient quantity of water/liquids like buttermilk, lemon water, mango pannah. Besides, people should carry water bottles with them while travelling, use ORS to avoid dehydration, eat balanced and light food. Eating high protein and stale food should be avoided,” said the DM.

He also suggested people to wear light coloured cotton and loose clothes and cover their heads while moving out. The DM also advised people to avoid excessive hard work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DM also urged locals to plan their day after listening the weather forecast.

“Never leave children and pets alone in a closed vehicle. Keep the animals in the shade and give them plenty of water. As far as possible stay at home and avoid exposure to the sun. To avoid the heat, stay on lower floors of house as far as possible,” said DM.

He said in case anyone suffers from heat stroke, make the person lie in shade and wipe him with wet cotton clothes or give a bath with normal water and contact the doctor immediately.

He also listed out the symptoms of heatstroke.

“If there is weakness, headache, feeling of vomiting, heavy sweating and feeling like shaking, dizziness then contact the doctor immediately. Sick and pregnant women workers should take extra precautions. Take first aid training to deal with any emergency situation,” Singh added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}