Woman arrested for husband’s murder in Barabanki

Barabanki police said they arrested a woman and her alleged paramour in connection with the murder of her husband on March 3.

The police said Suman Verma, 35, wife of one Brijesh Verma, filed a missing complaint of her husband on March 4 at the BBD police station. The body of Brijesh Verma surfaced from the river near Satrikh area of Barabanki district on March 7, after which an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 364 (kidnapping), 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence), the police said in a press note.

“On investigating the case, the police found out that Suman had an illicit affair with one Anuj Verma. The duo then decided to eliminate Brijesh Verma,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP)-East Syed Ali Abbas.

On the night of March 3, the duo paid one Manoj Kumar, 24, a resident of Barabanki, ₹10,000 to murder Brijesh. Anuj and Manoj took Brijesh to a secluded place and killed him with a sharp weapon before discarding the body in the river, the police added. Anuj and Brijesh worked together at a petrol bunk.