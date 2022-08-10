Woman burns husband to death in Mathura for objecting to her affair, arrested

The wife, who set her sleeping husband on fire after pouring petrol, was arrested by Mathura police on Wednesday. The accused wife, a mother of three, was angry with her husband for objecting to her relationship with a youth.

“The wife identified as Rekha was arrested on charges of allegedly burning her husband, Chaman Prakash to death. The family resided in Meena Nagar locality of Kosi Kalan town, and police were chasing the accused wife, who committed the crime on Monday morning,” stated Abhishek Yadav, the SSP of Mathura.

“A case no 687 of 2022 has been registered under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kosi Kalan police station on a complaint lodged by Amar Singh, the brother of deceased,” stated SSP Mathura.

The gruesome murder sent a shockwave in the sleepy town of Kosi Kalan. Police sources revealed that the matter relates to village Barhana of Mauza Meera Nagar within Kosi Kalan police station limit of Mathura district. Chaman Prakash (40) was working with Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and used to live in Delhi on rent for some time with his wife and their three children.

Reportedly, the accused Rekha (34) got into a relationship with a youth living nearby in Delhi. Chaman Prakash after coming to know about it objected to the relationship. The family came back to the village in Mathura, but his wife continued to talk to the youth over the phone, and on Sunday, the couple had an argument over this.

“Agitated over this, the accused wife Rekha poured petrol on Chaman Prakash when he was sleeping on Monday morning and set him on fire,” alleged family members of the deceased.

The couple’s children, two daughters and a son, shouted for help after finding their father on fire but were pushed out of the room by their mother. Chaman suffered severe burn injuries and the neighbours got him admitted to a local hospital. The victim was later shifted to a hospital in Delhi, where he died.

“Amar Singh, the brother of the deceased, lodged an FIR against Rekha under section 302 (murder) of IPC, and the accused was arrested on Wednesday,” informed Anuj Rana, the SHO at Kosi Kalan police station in Mathura district.