Woman climbs water tank in Lucknow over dispute with husband, rescued after 4 hours

High drama unfolded in Gomti Nagar on Sunday when a 22-year-old woman climbed atop a water tank and allegedly threatened to jump off following a dispute with her husband, leading to a four-hour rescue operation by police and fire department, officials said.

Police said the woman climbed the water tank in Vineet Khand-5 around 9 am and allegedly threatened to jump. (Sourced)

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According to police, the woman, a resident of Ayodhya, reportedly had a love marriage with a man from Lakhimpur Kheri. Inspector Brajesh Chandra Tiwari of Gomti Nagar police station said the couple had been facing marital problems for some time.

Police said the woman climbed the water tank in Vineet Khand-5 around 9 am and allegedly threatened to jump. Passersby alerted police after spotting her atop the structure.

“After receiving information, local police rushed to the spot. Sub-inspector Gurpreet Kaur and sub-inspector Deepak Kumar Yadav spoke to the woman and tried to calm her down. Police also contacted her husband and called him to the scene,” according to an official statement.

When initial efforts failed, a police team comprising Gurpreet Kaur, Deepak, Surya and Vipin, along with fire brigade personnel, climbed the tank to counsel her. Officials said the woman continued refusing to come down despite repeated persuasion.

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{{^usCountry}} Police personnel remained atop the tank for several hours and even arranged food and water for her during the operation. After nearly four hours of counselling by senior officers, including the assistant commissioner of police and the station house officer of Gomti Nagar, the woman finally agreed to descend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police personnel remained atop the tank for several hours and even arranged food and water for her during the operation. After nearly four hours of counselling by senior officers, including the assistant commissioner of police and the station house officer of Gomti Nagar, the woman finally agreed to descend. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} By then, nearly 150 people had gathered at the spot, police said. Officers later cleared the crowd before escorting her into a police vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By then, nearly 150 people had gathered at the spot, police said. Officers later cleared the crowd before escorting her into a police vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The woman was subsequently taken to a hospital for primary treatment. Further action is being taken, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman was subsequently taken to a hospital for primary treatment. Further action is being taken, police added. {{/usCountry}}

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