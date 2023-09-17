Woman cop attacked on train: Police announce 1 lakh reward for info on attacker

After failing to get any breakthrough in a case wherein a woman cop onboard Saryu Express was brutally attacked, Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the attacker.

On September 8, inspector in-charge of Ayodhya Cantt railway station Pappu Yadav was sent to the police lines after failing to get any breakthrough in the case even nine days after the attack. (For representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a press note, the police asked people to provide them with information on three numbers: 94544-01210 (Special Task Force additional superintendent of police (ASP)); 94544-01828 (Deputy SP) and 94544-02257 (the investigation officer of the case).

They said the identity of the informer would be kept a secret and the reward of ₹1 lakh would be given to him/her by UP Police Special Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar.

On September 8, inspector in-charge of Ayodhya Cantt railway station Pappu Yadav was sent to the police lines after failing to get any breakthrough in the case even nine days after the attack.

The 43-year-old woman constable was found in a pool of blood on the train. She had suffered severe injuries and was undergoing treatment at the KGMU trauma centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The STF was roped in after the Allahabad High Court took suo moto cognisance of the case and asked the state police authorities what action was taken regarding it.

The cop hails from Prayagraj and is posted at 181 Women Helpline Cell in Sultanpur. She was assigned for Sawan Mela duty in Ayodhya on August 30.

On the complaint of the woman’s brother, an FIR was lodged under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) of the IPC against unidentified persons.