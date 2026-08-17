Etawah , A 55-year-old woman and her 38-year-old daughter were allegedly murdered with a sickle while they were asleep at their home in Etawah district, police said on Monday.

Woman, daughter found murdered at home in UP's Etawah; police launch probe

The bodies of Pushpa Devi and her daughter Nirmala alias Manju were found at their house in Chandehti village under the Bharthana police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

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The murders came to light on Sunday when a milkman, Rajiv, reached their house in the morning to deliver milk. After knocking on the door several times without receiving a response, he returned.

When the door remained unopened during his evening visit, Rajiv informed Pushpa's husband, Suresh Chandra, who works as a security guard in Noida.

Suresh asked him to look into the house from the rear.

The milkman then looked through a window and saw Nirmala's bloodied body lying on a bed and Pushpa's body lying in the courtyard, after which Suresh informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and senior officers were alerted. A dog squad and forensic team were called in, and evidence was collected from the scene. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, Nirmala had earlier been married to Satyendra Kumar, a resident of the Kishni area of neighbouring Mainpuri district. She was allegedly sent back to her parental home after being assaulted by her in-laws four months after the marriage and had since been living with her mother. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, Nirmala had earlier been married to Satyendra Kumar, a resident of the Kishni area of neighbouring Mainpuri district. She was allegedly sent back to her parental home after being assaulted by her in-laws four months after the marriage and had since been living with her mother. {{/usCountry}}

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Nirmala had approached a court seeking maintenance from her husband, following which Satyendra filed a divorce petition.

On August 3, the court directed him to pay her ₹7,000 per month as maintenance, while the divorce case remains pending, police said.

Neighbours told police that an unidentified young man had visited the house on a scooter on August 14 and 15.

He was last seen near the house around 9 pm on August 15, they said.

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Police are investigating the murders and examining the circumstances surrounding the man's visits, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.