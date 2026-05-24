Lucknow, A woman was allegedly gang-raped and confined for three days here, following which a case was registered at the Sushant Golf City Police Station based on a zero FIR transferred from the Delhi Police, officials said on Sunday.

Woman gang-raped, confined for 3 days in Lucknow; acquaintance among 3 accused

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According to the police, the zero FIR was received from the Anand Vihar Government Railway Police Station on May 22 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

"The complainant alleged that two men, identified as Shivam Yadav and Sunny Yadav, both residents of Jaunpur district, along with an unidentified accomplice, raped her," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police in Lucknow Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar said.

Police said preliminary inquiry indicated that the alleged incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Sushant Golf City Police Station, after which an FIR was formally lodged and an investigation initiated.

"Four police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, while evidence collection and other legal formalities are underway," the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman, who is also a resident of Jaunpur district, claimed she left for Delhi on May 15 after spending time in her hometown. She travelled to Delhi aboard the Suheldev Express. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman, who is also a resident of Jaunpur district, claimed she left for Delhi on May 15 after spending time in her hometown. She travelled to Delhi aboard the Suheldev Express. {{/usCountry}}

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According to her complaint, she contacted her acquaintance, Shivam Yadav, via WhatsApp while travelling. Upon arrival at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow, Shivam allegedly met her and convinced her to accompany him to a rented accommodation in the Sushant Golf City area.

The complainant alleged that another youth, identified as Sunny Yadav, was also present with Shivam when they met at the station. The three allegedly travelled together by cab to the rented room. She claimed that after consuming coffee there, she began feeling dizzy and drowsy, following which Shivam allegedly raped her.

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The woman further claimed that Sunny Yadav also raped her the following day after Shivam briefly left the room. On May 17, another unidentified man allegedly joined the two accused and gang-raped her, according to her statement to the police.

She alleged that after her condition deteriorated, the accused took her to Charbagh railway station, arranged a sleeper-class ticket on the Suheldev Express and sent her to Delhi. While on the train, she informed her father about the incident over the phone, prompting her family to contact the railway helpline for assistance.

The police stated that the Government Railway Police coordinated with authorities in Delhi, where the woman's statement was recorded and a zero FIR filed before the case was transferred to Lucknow for further investigation.

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Officials noted that the complainant and the main accused reportedly knew each other for four to five years and were said to be distant relatives.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.