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Woman held for Agra hotel murder, claims blackmail

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sukanya Sharma said the accused told investigators that the man had been blackmailing her using photos and videos stored on his mobile phone and had threatened to show them to her husband. “She took the victim’s phone after the incident and damaged it, believing it contained the material used to blackmail her,” the officer said.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 07:01 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra
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A 36-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering a man in a hotel room in Agra, police said, adding she confessed to the crime and claimed she was being blackmailed.

According to police, the woman admitted during interrogation that she attacked the man following a dispute. She was booked for murder and sent to jail. (For representation)

The body of the victim, identified as Khillo, 35, was found in a room at a hotel in the Itora area here on Friday afternoon. He had checked in earlier that day with the woman, who was present when police reached the spot.

According to police, the woman admitted during interrogation that she attacked the man following a dispute. She was booked for murder and sent to jail after being produced before a court.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sukanya Sharma said the accused told investigators that the man had been blackmailing her using photos and videos stored on his mobile phone and had threatened to show them to her husband. “She took the victim’s phone after the incident and damaged it, believing it contained the material used to blackmail her,” the officer said.

Earlier on Friday, police had received information about a body in a hotel room on Agra-Gwalior Road under Malpura police station limits. “A man was found lying in a pool of blood. A woman present at the scene revealed during questioning that they had checked in together and that a dispute led to the killing,” deputy commissioner of police (west) Aditya Singh had said.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Woman held for Agra hotel murder, claims blackmail
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Woman held for Agra hotel murder, claims blackmail
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