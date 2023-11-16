Woman, mother injured in acid attack in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW A 25-year-old man allegedly threw acid on a 22-year-old woman and her 45-year-old mother in a village in Ayodhya on Wednesday. He was reportedly in love with the woman who didn’t acknowledge the sentiment, said police.

The incident took place under Taarun police station limits around 2.30pm on Wednesday when the accused sneaked into the house and threw acid on the faces of mother and daughter who were sleeping at that time. (Pic for representation)

The accused, Deepak Kumar Pandey, of Vedapur village, was arrested from his relative’s place on Thursday. He committed the crime after coming to know that the woman’s marriage was fixed with another man. The two injured were rushed to the King George’s Medical University’s Trauma Centre in Lucknow for better treatment, said officials.

The acid partially damaged the eyes of the two victims and doctors feared they could lose their vision, said AK Yadav, inspector of Taarun police station.

FIR under IPC sections 442 (criminal house trespass) and 326A (causing hurt by acid attack) was registered against the accused. These sections provide for a minimum 10 years imprisonment for the offence of causing hurt by acid attack, extendable to life, and with fine. The fine shall be just and reasonable to meet the medical expenses of treatment, said Yadav.

