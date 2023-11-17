Woman naib tehsildar accuses colleague of attempt to rape, molestation

A 25-year-old woman revenue administrative official has accused her male colleague of the same rank of attempting to rape and molest her after barging into her official residence in Basti district, said senior police officials here on Friday.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Confirming the allegations, Gorakhpur zone additional director general (ADG) Akhil Kumar said the woman naib tehsildar, an assistant collector 2nd grade, has accused naib tehsildar (sadar) Ghanshyam Shukla of attempting to rape and molest her after barging into her house on night of November 12 between 1am and 2.30am.

The ADG said the complainant mentioned in her complaint that the accused forcefully entered into her house when she did not open the door even after repeated knocks in the midnight hours. She further alleged that the accused attacked her with an intent to molest and rape her.

He said the complainant also alleged that the accused tried to kill her and insulted her following which she was living under fear for past 2-3 days. He said she mentioned that she had gathered the courage to register the FIR in the matter after three days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the FIR has been registered on the complaint of the woman officer under Indian Penal Code section 452 for criminal house trespass, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 354 for using criminal force on woman, 307 for attempt to murder, 376/511 for rape attempt and 504 for insulting.

Further probe into the matter is on and action will be initiated as per the findings and evidence during the course of investigation, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON