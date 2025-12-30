Woman SI attached to police lines after misconduct with couple in Meerut

A woman sub-inspector (SI) was attached to the police lines after a video allegedly showing her misbehaving with a car-borne couple at Bombay Bazaar in Meerut went viral on social media, officials said on Tuesday. Representational image (Sourced)

The incident took place on Sunday evening in the Abu Lane area under the Sadar Bazaar police station limits. According to officials, woman sub-inspector Ratna Rathi arrived at Bombay Bazaar in her car and asked another vehicle parked in front of her to be moved. The car was occupied by a couple.

It is alleged that the sub-inspector spoke harshly to the young man driving the car and attempted to intimidate him. When the woman seated in the vehicle intervened, the sub-inspector allegedly used abusive language and threatened the couple, stating that she would “teach them a lesson.”

The entire incident was recorded by a passerby on a mobile phone, and the video subsequently circulated widely on social media. After the footage surfaced, senior police officers took cognisance of the matter.

The Cantonment circle officer (CO) visited the spot later that night and gathered details related to the incident. During the inquiry, it emerged that Ratna Rathi is posted at the Mahua police station in Aligarh. Officials said she had gone to Muzaffarnagar for personal work and stopped at Bombay Bazaar while returning.

Meerut senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tada prepared a report on the matter and forwarded it to the Aligarh SSP, recommending departmental action. He said that no formal complaint had been filed by either party, but action was initiated suo motu, considering the seriousness of the incident and the viral video.

Acting on the report received from Meerut Police, Aligarh SSP Neeraj Kumar ordered that Rathi be attached to the police lines as a disciplinary measure.