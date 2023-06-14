In a bizarre incident, a 32-year-old woman killed her nine-year-old daughter by slitting her throat with a knife in Sultanpur district, local police said.

Woman slits 9-year-old daughter’s throat in Sultanpur

Said to be undergoing treatment for a mental illness, a verbal spat with her daughter reportedly angered her after which she took the step, the police said, adding both were living with the woman’s parents in Sultanpur’s Lambhua.

Sharing further details, Sultanpur circle officer (CO) Mohammad Salam said the incident took place in the Vivek Nagar area of the town at around 8 am. He identified the mother as Priyanka Ojha.

After her first husband’s death during the Covid-19 outbreak, Ojha remarried and moved to Mumbai. She returned to her parent’s house after developing the illness around three months ago, the police official said.

At the time of the incident, the mother and daughter were alone in the house. The daughter was first taken to a community health center in Lambhua, which referred her to the medical college in Sultanpur. However, the girl succumbed to the injuries on the way to the medical college.

While Priyanka was detained, her daughter’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.

With inputs from PTI

