lucknow news

Woman thrown to death from apartment in Agra, husband held

Police said the woman, whose relation with her husband were strained, was secretly living with her live-in partner in the Agra apartment
The woman was allegedly thrown off from the fourth floor of an apartment in Tajganj area of Agra. Her hands were tied, police said. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 10:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

A married woman, with her hands tied, was allegedly thrown to death from the fourth floor of an apartment in Tajganj area of Agra on Friday following which her husband, his sister and another person have been taken into custody, police said.

“Early information revealed that the woman, who had strained relationship with her husband, was secretly living with another person at this apartment. On Friday, her husband along with his family members reached the apartment and had an argument with the woman and her live in partner,” said SSP Agra Sudhir Kumar Singh.

Later, the body of the woman, with her hands tied, was found lying on the ground of the building.

“The body has been sent for post mortem and its report is awaited death. Three people, including husband, his sister and one another person, have been taken into custody,” the SSP said.

Sources at Tajganj police station revealed that man residing in live in relation with the deceased was from Firozabad and he too was beaten up by the deceased woman’s husband.

The SSP said further details were awaited.

