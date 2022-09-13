Woman’s body found in Lucknow hotel, cops suspect murder
A piece of cloth was found wrapped around the neck of the 26-year-old victim and it seemed to be a suspected case of death by strangulation, say police
LUCKNOW The body of a 26-year-old woman was found in the washroom of a hotel near Basmandi crossing under Qaiserbagh police station limits here on Tuesday. Suspecting foul play, the police sent the body for a post-mortem examination and took one person into custody for interrogation.
The woman’s identity was established as Chandra Tripathi from the Aadhaar card recovered from her hand bag found in room number 901 of the hotel. A piece of cloth was found wrapped around her neck and it seemed to be a suspected case of death by strangulation, said S Chinappa. DCP (west). Primary investigation suggested that the woman hailed from Sultanpur and had been staying as paying guest in a hostel in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar area for the past few years.
He said the woman was staying in the hotel room along with her fiancé Nitin Dwivedi, a resident of Sushant Golf City, since Sunday. Another man, who introduced himself as the woman’s brother, had booked room number 924 on Monday. The second man, suspected to be her boyfriend, was missing after the incident. The hotel staff confirmed that the woman was seen entering both the rooms frequently, added Chinappa.
The woman’s fiancé had left the hotel on Monday and was continuously in touch with her on phone. She was found dead in the bathroom when he broke into it with the help of hotel staff. The woman’s fiancé was taken into custody while the man, who claimed himself as her brother, was found missing from the hotel after the incident, said the DCP.
