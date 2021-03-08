Celebrating the International Women’s Day on March 8, women cops of Lucknow police will be taking charge at some of the major intersections of the city, said Commissioner of Police Dhruv Kant Thakur.

He added that at prominent crossings, women cops will be leading from the front and distribute flowers to female commuters. 15 crossing have been identified which includes Atal Chowk (Hazratganj), 1090 , Gole Market, Polytechnic, Kamta (Shaheed Path), Kapoorthala, Engineering College.

“Every day these women cops are performing their duties as an individual and police officer. This is just to give the message to the public that they are working shoulder-to-shoulder with their male counterpart,” he said.

Women cops to lead from the front!

The presence of women police brigade in form of pink patrol feet and pink booths dotting the city have given a new perspective to policing and Lucknow became the first city in the state, to get a pink patrol fleet under the smart city, project.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel flagged off 100 two-wheelers and 10 SUVs driven by woman cops in October 2020. Pink booths that have come up all over the city have women cops and cater to women complainants who are hesitant to walk in a police station.

DCP women crime, Ruchita Chaudhury said that women help desk had been set up in police stations and when a women complainant walks in, they are attended by a female staff.

Under Mission Shakti, 112-UP is providing night escorts for which PRV Vans have been commissioned and in all 300 female PRV Vans are running in the state and for create awareness amongst the women they are running awareness programmes all over, said a senior official.