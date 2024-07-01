Women’s body celebrates 70 years of advocacy in Lucknow

The Indian Women’s Federation, a national-level organisation known for its advocacy of women’s rights, has proudly marked its 70th anniversary. The book being released at the function in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

To commemorate this milestone, a celebratory event was organised on June 29 at the state office of the Women’s Federation at Qaiserbagh. The event saw the release of a book written by former state president Asha Mishra and current president Kanti Mishra, highlighting the history of the Women’s Federation in Uttar Pradesh.

The attendees engaged in a lively question-and-answer session and took a pledge to reject all forms of caste and religious discrimination. They also vowed not to participate in the spread of hatred in the name of Hindu-Muslim divides and to refrain from liking or sharing hateful posts on social media.

The enthusiasm and commitment displayed by the women at the event were a testament to their determination to continue the legacy of their foremothers. The celebration concluded with a renewed vow to advance the cause of women’s empowerment and to carry forward the significant work initiated by the Indian Women’s Federation.

During the event, Asha Mishra, Kanti Mishra, Tabassum Khan, and Naish Hasan addressed the gathering. Sunita Ghosh conducted the programme, which saw a large turnout of women participants.

Founded in 1954 by a group of women who played pivotal roles in the Indian freedom movement—including Geeta Mukherjee, Kalpana Dutt, Sarojini Naidu, Aruna Asaf Ali, Renu Chakravarty, Anusuya Gyanchand, Hazra Begum, Sarla Sharma, Vidya Munshi, Vimla Farooqui, Durga Bhabhi, and Vimla Dang—the organization was established with the aim of addressing long-term objectives for women’s empowerment and social justice.