Women’s developmentour priority, says Yogi

AGRA Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday emphasised that women’s development was the priority of his government and announced an increase in the amount of Kanya Sumangala Yojana from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ program organized at Seth Phool Chand Bangla PG College in Hathras on Thursday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Over the past nine and a half years, we’ve witnessed the emergence of a new India, where there is no discrimination against anyone on the basis of caste, religion, or gender. Women are being brought forward by ensuring their participation,” he said addressing the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ meet at at Seth Phool Chand Bangla PG College in Hathras.

The CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 214 development projects worth ₹177.29 crore for the district. He also engaged with the beneficiaries of government schemes, distributing certificates to them.

“The benefit under the Kanya Sumangala Yojana will be increased from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 from financial year 2024-2025. The nation has transformed in nine and a half years, and similar changes are witnessed in Uttar Pradesh in six and a half years,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adityanath said all the government schemes were reaching the underprivileged and the “double engine” government was dedicated to the welfare of villages, poor, farmers, youth, and women.

“Uttar Pradesh is now free from riots, and the spirit of joy permeates the celebration of festivals across the state,” he said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are seeing a new India, from where discrimination based on caste, creed, religion, region, language, or gender has been eliminated entirely. Work is being done with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas,’ said the CM.

Adityanath emphasized the development-oriented approach of the double engine government, highlighting the progress being made across various sectors such as roads, drinking water, and sports facilities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We want the daughters of Hathras to progress in the same way just as the daughters of western Uttar Pradesh excelled at the Asian Games. Our government has decided to appoint the daughters who won gold medals at the Asian Games as Deputy SP,” he said.

UP BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, minister for women and child development Baby Rani Maurya, social welfare minister Aseem Arun, Hathras MP Rajveer Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Geeta Shakya, district panchayat president Seema Upadhyay, and a large number of people from the district were present at the event.

CAPTION: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ program organized at Seth Phool Chand Bangla PG College in Hathras on Thursday. HT Photo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON