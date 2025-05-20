Work begins on Gkp int’l stadium project

: The state government has fast-tracked preparations for Uttar Pradesh’s fourth international cricket stadium. Work on the Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium—one of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s dream projects—has officially begun, said a government statement on Monday. The main stadium complex will occupy 45 acres, while auxiliary facilities will be developed on the remaining 5 acres (For representation only)

Currently, international cricket matches in UP are held in Kanpur and Lucknow. Construction of the Varanasi stadium is also nearing completion.

The planning department’s detailed blueprint for the project outlines that construction and development will be completed within 18 months on a 50-acre site at Tal Nadaur, Gorakhpur, with an estimated investment of ₹236.40 crore, the statement said.

The main stadium complex will occupy 45 acres, while auxiliary facilities will be developed on the remaining 5 acres.This two-storey cricket stadium will have a seating capacity of approximately 30,000 spectators.

The Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium is being developed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model. The project includes the construction of entry gates, security checkpoints, East and West stands, and North and South pavilions within the stadium complex. Parking facilities will accommodate up to 1,500 vehicles.