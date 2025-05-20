Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Work begins on Gkp int’l stadium project

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 20, 2025 06:00 AM IST

International cricket matches in UP are held in Kanpur and Lucknow. Construction of the Varanasi stadium is also nearing completion.

: The state government has fast-tracked preparations for Uttar Pradesh’s fourth international cricket stadium. Work on the Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium—one of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s dream projects—has officially begun, said a government statement on Monday.

The main stadium complex will occupy 45 acres, while auxiliary facilities will be developed on the remaining 5 acres (For representation only)
The main stadium complex will occupy 45 acres, while auxiliary facilities will be developed on the remaining 5 acres (For representation only)

Currently, international cricket matches in UP are held in Kanpur and Lucknow. Construction of the Varanasi stadium is also nearing completion.

The planning department’s detailed blueprint for the project outlines that construction and development will be completed within 18 months on a 50-acre site at Tal Nadaur, Gorakhpur, with an estimated investment of 236.40 crore, the statement said.

The main stadium complex will occupy 45 acres, while auxiliary facilities will be developed on the remaining 5 acres.This two-storey cricket stadium will have a seating capacity of approximately 30,000 spectators.

The Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium is being developed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model. The project includes the construction of entry gates, security checkpoints, East and West stands, and North and South pavilions within the stadium complex. Parking facilities will accommodate up to 1,500 vehicles.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Work begins on Gkp int’l stadium project
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On