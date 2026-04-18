Worker burnt alive on high-tension pole; kin allege power restored during shutdown

LUCKNOW In a shocking incident pointing towards “negligence”, a 30-year-old man was electrocuted and burnt alive atop a high-tension electricity pole in UP’s Badaun district on Friday. The victim’s family alleged that the fatal accident occurred because the power supply was abruptly restored despite a prior assurance of a shutdown. The deceased had climbed the pole to rectify a fault and assist with line-shifting work for a private tubewell. (Pic for representation)

The incident took place around 11am in Dhimarpur village. The deceased, identified as Arvind Kumar, had climbed the pole to rectify a fault and assist with line-shifting work for a private tubewell. Police and eyewitnesses stated that while he was working, the electricity suddenly resumed, triggering a massive blaze.

Family members alleged that a local lineman, Yashveer, had called Arvind for line-shifting work related to a private tubewell and assured him that a shutdown had been taken. “He was asked to climb the pole, but the supply was suddenly restored,” said his elder brother Devendra.

Eyewitnesses said Arvind received a shock, lost balance and fell onto live wires, where his body got entangled and caught fire within seconds. “He kept screaming as flames engulfed him,” a villager said.

The blaze was so intense that his head got severed and fell to the ground, while the torso remained stuck in the wires. Locals alerted the electricity department, but supply was allegedly cut only after a delay. Police said the body remained entangled in the live wires for nearly four hours, complicating retrieval efforts. It was brought down after prolonged operations. “We have retrieved the body. Further action will follow based on the family’s complaint after the post-mortem examination,” said Wazirganj SHO Surendra Singh.

Electricity department officials said an inquiry is underway. Executive engineer Narendra said a shutdown had been taken from the Disauliganj power house and the circumstances under which an unauthorised person climbed a high-tension pole are being examined. Circle officer Sanjeev Kumar and other officials reached the spot and are supervising the probe.

Construction worker dies after electrocution by high-tension line in Dubagga

A 24-year-old construction worker was killed instantly after coming into contact with an 11,000-volt overhead high-tension line in the Dubagga area, sparking outrage among local residents over alleged administrative negligence and mounting electrical safety hazards in residential zones.

The victim, Suhail, was reportedly working on the ledge of an under-construction house in the densely populated Izzatnagar neighbourhood when he allegedly came dangerously close to the high-voltage wire passing adjacent to the structure. According to eyewitness accounts, the contact resulted in a powerful electric shock that proved fatal on the spot.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:40pm in Izzat Nagar, behind Noble Public School. Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and began initial investigation.

The incident drew protests from local residents, who accused the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) of failing to address a long-standing hazard. According to locals, the high-voltage line runs dangerously close to several houses in the densely populated neighbourhood. They claimed repeated complaints had been submitted earlier, but no preventive measures were taken.

Tensions escalated as residents alleged that no senior officials from the electricity department visited the site immediately after the incident.

Preliminary findings revealed that construction work was underway at a house owned by Saqib Abbas, a resident of Sanjay Nagar in Ghaziabad and originally from Ambedkar Nagar. He was preparing for a housewarming ceremony at his newly built residence in Izzat Nagar Colony, Mahipat Mau, Lucknow.

LESA chief engineer Ram Kumar termed the incident “unfortunate”, but maintained that it occurred due to accidental contact during construction activity near the line. “However, the incident would be probed to ascertain the exact circumstances,” he added.

Police have initiated an investigation, and further action will depend on the findings.