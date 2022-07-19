Worker sacked for carrying photos of PM, CM in garbage cart reinstated

AGRA A sanitation worker, who was sacked after a purported video of him carrying portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a garbage cart went viral, was on Tuesday reinstated as contractual staff of the Mathura and Vrindavan Nagar Nigam.

“The worker has submitted an unconditional apology for his lapse and stated that his family was dependent on him and his job as safai karamchari. Bobby assured not to repeat the mistake and as such a sympathetic approach was adopted by the municipal commissioner, after which the order for termination of his contract was revoked,” stated the office order signed by Dr Karim Akhtar Qureshi, nagar swasthya adhikari for Mathura and Vrindavan Nagar Nigam.

Mathura Nagar Nigam officials had on Sunday terminated Bobby’s contract after he was found carrying photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a garbage cart, said officials.

Many had questioned the action against Bobby and a few organizations of safai karamcharis had warned of an agitation in support of the sanitation worker.

According to the viral video, the incident occurred on Saturday when a traveller from Rajasthan stopped the worker on the road and inquired about the photos in his cart. On being asked, the worker, Bobby, said he was merely carrying what he found in the garbage from a spot near Subhash Intermediate College near nagar nigam in Mathura and was unaware of the photos of the PM and CM being in it, according to the video.