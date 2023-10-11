World Arthritis Day: ‘Irrational steroid use during pandemic spoiled joints’

Irrational use of steroids has given rise to the number of joint replacement surgeries, said doctors.

“Statistically between 20-25 replacement surgeries (knee/hip) are performed in a week now which used to be five or six in a week. The rise in number has come after the pandemic that saw major and irrational use of steroids, which is considered a reason for weak bones,” said Dr Kumar Shantanu, additional professor at the department of orthopaedics, King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Giving reasons for the rise in numbers, he said, “Primarily because people now do not want to compromise over quality of life. Interestingly, two out of 10 patients we prescribe replacement surgery to come mentally prepared for it, which was not the case a few years ago,” sharing the change in perception about replacement surgery.

“Steroids affect how the body uses calcium and vitamin D to build bones. Irrational use of steroids leads to weakening of bones leading to various ailments such as arthritis,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, founder Arthritis Foundation of Lucknow (AFoL).

“Among those being operated, female patients mostly are between 55 and 65 years of age and male between 60 and 70 years of age. Their basic idea is they do not want to face the disease that is known to cripple movement,” said Dr Shantanu.

Dr Sandeep Garg, co-founder, AFoL said, “In case of arthritis, delay does not give relief but aggravates the problem and further restricts movement. So much so that it can cause depression among patients.”

Doctors said people are now also using insurance schemes to get replacement surgery done.

