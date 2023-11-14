World Diabetes Day: Child patients growing; watch what they eat

The worried parents of a 12-year-old boy consulted a doctor for his sudden and inexplicable loss of weight. The diagnosis surprised them – type 2 diabetes.

“The youngest child I have diagnosed and treated for diabetes was a Class 7 student, who had no family history of diabetes. There has been a rise in the number of children coming to OPD being diagnosed for diabetes, without any family history,” said Prof Kauser Usman, senior faculty member, department of medicine, King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Doctors said changing habits/lifestyle is to be blamed more than genetics.

“Children are now having mainly food outside the house and even avoid bringing tiffin to school. Busy parents also give money rather than tiffin.

“Besides, they are under tremendous pressure to perform. The aim is to decide on a profession such as medicine or engineering right from Class 4 or 5. During our time, all this pressure came only after Class 10,” said Prof NS Verma, HoD, physiology, KGMU.

Doctors said that children getting diabetes is a major drawback for society. “First, if there were no other diabetes patients, the family history for diabetes starts, secondly and most importantly, the productive age between 17 years and 40 years remains compromised due to the disease,” said Prof Usman. He said, “Every week one or two very young patients come to the OPD.”

“If you go by ICMR data, 18% of the population in Uttar Pradesh, irrespective of age, have a risk of diabetes and they fall in the pre-diabetes category, according to the ICMR study. They can still stop diabetes from troubling them, but this needs a change in their lifestyle and food habits,” said Prof Verma.

“In a majority of cases, parents do not pay attention when a child gains weight swiftly. But as the child starts losing weight, they get worried. This is not correct as any change in weight which is rapid should get medical attention in people of all ages,” said Prof Usman.

