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World Earth Day: Commitment to save Earth echoes across UP govt schools

On World Earth Day, students in UP engaged in activities to promote environmental awareness, including art projects and a 'Waste to Wonder Park'.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 10:05 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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On the occasion of World Earth Day (April 22), students and teachers in government schools across Uttar Pradesh brought alive a deep sense of responsibility toward nature.

Students at a UP govt school relay their message of protecting Mother Earth (HT Photo)

At Composite School Daulatpur in Malihabad, Lucknow, students used painting and craft activities to spread awareness about saving the Earth. In Azamgarh, students of Composite School Devara Turkchara and Upper Primary School Sisredi created posters and drawings promoting the message of protecting the planet.

Similarly, at Primary School Manduadih in Varanasi, students used craft and drawings to explain the significance of Earth Day, enhancing awareness and understanding. In Ayodhya, students of Upper Primary School Bawa, Amaniganj transformed unused land into a ‘Waste to Wonder Park,’ setting a unique example. At Primary School Vithalpur Masaudha, children shared the message of nurturing “their share of the Earth.”

Similar reports have come in from schools in Saharanpur, Hardoi, Kannauj, Meerut, Sitapur and Siddharthnagar, among others.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / World Earth Day: Commitment to save Earth echoes across UP govt schools
Home / Cities / Lucknow / World Earth Day: Commitment to save Earth echoes across UP govt schools
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