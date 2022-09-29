World Heart Day: Keep a tab on risk factors, say doctors

LUCKNOW: If you intend to go for an ‘executive health check-up’ of your heart, kidney and other vital organs without a doctor prescribing the tests, give it a second thought. Experts warn against such ‘un-prescribed tests.’

“About 90% of the patients coming to the OPD with reports from an executive check-up plan have to be turned back, telling them they have nothing to worry about,” said Prof Rishi Sethi, senior faculty, cardiology department of King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

But what is there in such reports to cause to worry? “First, they have high chances of catching a false reading which, in the absence of a clinical correlation, can cause panic to a patient. Secondly, in case the machine says all is well, people often become extremely careless towards risk factors,” said Prof Sethi.

The risk factors that one should bother about are high blood pressure, diabetes and stress in routine life. “Checking blood pressure and sugar levels can be done but tests for specific organs such as heart and kidney should be done on medical advice. Even if you have a family history of heart problem, don’t rush for check-ups but consult a doctor and plan check-up only on his advice,” said Prof Sethi.

He said, “An all-normal report can create a false sense of complacency towards risk factors (diabetes, hypertension) affecting the heart adversely. Hence, keep a tab on risk factors, whether or not your family has a history of heart problem.”

“While young people are working under stressful conditions, meeting daily, weekly and monthly targets and getting inclined towards bad habits of smoking and other forms of tobacco consumption, the elderly too need to keep a check on their heart. With increased life expectancy, the elderly need to keep the heart healthy and the method is the same – by controlling risk factors – as is for young ones,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Sharing tips Prof Sethi said, “As far as possible avoid stress. Try to finish office work during office hours so that your relaxing time remains unaffected. Bringing home office work can increase stress.”

