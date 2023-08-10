World Lion Day: Lucknow zoo to get Asiatic lion from Tirupati zoo

An awareness rally was taken out on Wednesday on the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden premises as part of two-day celebrations of World Lion Day to be observed on Thursday.

Awareness rally taken out at Lucknow zoo on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

To mark the occasion, the Lucknow zoo will be receiving an Asiatic lion from Shri Venkateshwar Zoological Park in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh under the wildlife exchange programme on Thursday. The step is being undertaken after the recent death of Prithvi - a lion that had been at the Lucknow zoo since 2015. A ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) has already been received by the Lucknow zoo authorities from Tirupati, and the final approvals are awaited from the Central Zoo Authority.

Meanwhile, the rally on Wednesday was taken out at 11am, starting from the administrative building of the zoo and it concluded at the lion house. One of the experts taking part in the rally was dressed up in a lion costume and spoke to the visitors about the lion’s way of life in the jungle and its importance in food chain.

On Thursday, skit competition among school children will be held at the zoo.