World Liver Day: SGPGIMS to conduct awareness session, honour liver donors

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in collaboration with the departments of Hepatology, Gastroenterology and Surgical Gastroenterology will conduct a one-day awareness session on World Liver Day on April 19.

World Liver Day is observed every April 19 every year to spread awareness about liver-related diseases and ways to keep the liver healthy.

Giving details, SGPGIMS director Prof Radha Krishna Dhiman said, in India, almost 2,00,000 people die of liver diseases every year and around 50,000-60,000 require a liver transplant for survival.

“The government accords a high priority for awareness on liver diseases and liver donation. National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) is a national level organisational set up under the umbrella of the directorate of general health services and the Union ministry of health and family welfare for streamlining the organ donation process. Subsequently, a three-tier national networking system— NOTTO, Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) are being established across India to take forward the mandate,” Prof Dhiman added.

SOTTO for the state of Uttar Pradesh was established in SGPGIMS and proposes to conduct a scientific session-cum-awareness programme on the occasion of World Liver Day and contribute towards spreading awareness about the ways to keep the liver healthy, the diseases associated, as well as the need for liver donation.

The inaugural session will begin with a talk by Dr Amit Goel, an additional professor, Gastroenterology. Dr UC Ghoshal, HoD, Gastroenterology, SGPGIMS, will edify the gathering followed by Dr Anita Saxena, Nephrology. Dr Gaurav Agarwal, CMS, SGPGIMS, a renowned name in the field of Endocrinology and Breast Cancer surgery, will also grace the occasion. Internationally acclaimed Hepatologist from PGIMER, Chandigarh, prof Dhiman, who is director of SGPGIMS, will also share his thoughts. Prof Dhiman will also felicitate liver donors to encourage others for contributing to the noble cause.