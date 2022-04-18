World Liver Day: SGPGIMS to conduct awareness session, honour liver donors
Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in collaboration with the departments of Hepatology, Gastroenterology and Surgical Gastroenterology will conduct a one-day awareness session on World Liver Day on April 19.
World Liver Day is observed every April 19 every year to spread awareness about liver-related diseases and ways to keep the liver healthy.
Giving details, SGPGIMS director Prof Radha Krishna Dhiman said, in India, almost 2,00,000 people die of liver diseases every year and around 50,000-60,000 require a liver transplant for survival.
“The government accords a high priority for awareness on liver diseases and liver donation. National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) is a national level organisational set up under the umbrella of the directorate of general health services and the Union ministry of health and family welfare for streamlining the organ donation process. Subsequently, a three-tier national networking system— NOTTO, Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) are being established across India to take forward the mandate,” Prof Dhiman added.
SOTTO for the state of Uttar Pradesh was established in SGPGIMS and proposes to conduct a scientific session-cum-awareness programme on the occasion of World Liver Day and contribute towards spreading awareness about the ways to keep the liver healthy, the diseases associated, as well as the need for liver donation.
The inaugural session will begin with a talk by Dr Amit Goel, an additional professor, Gastroenterology. Dr UC Ghoshal, HoD, Gastroenterology, SGPGIMS, will edify the gathering followed by Dr Anita Saxena, Nephrology. Dr Gaurav Agarwal, CMS, SGPGIMS, a renowned name in the field of Endocrinology and Breast Cancer surgery, will also grace the occasion. Internationally acclaimed Hepatologist from PGIMER, Chandigarh, prof Dhiman, who is director of SGPGIMS, will also share his thoughts. Prof Dhiman will also felicitate liver donors to encourage others for contributing to the noble cause.
-
Covid-19: Maha sees 59 new cases, no death recorded
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 59 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 78,75,904, while the death toll remained unchanged for the third consecutive day at 1,47,827, a health department official said. The fresh addition to the overall statewide coronavirus tally was much lower than 127 reported on Sunday, he pointed out. State health department data showed that Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Jalna, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Buldhana and Wardha districts have zero active cases.
-
Covid: UP govt makes wearing of mask compulsory in 6 NCR districts, Lucknow
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in capital Lucknow and six NCR districts amid a rise in Covid cases in some adjoining states, an official said. Keeping this in mind, the government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow, an official spokesperson said here.
-
LMC starts drive to promote digital transactions among street vendors
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation is conducting special camps for street vendors in all the 8 municipal zones and main markets of the city wherein they are given training in doing digital transactions as well as how to keep their accounts safe from fraudsters. The camps, which began from April 14 and continue till first week of May, started on the directives of the urban development department.
-
Delhi sees marginal dip in daily Covid tally with 501 cases, no deaths reported
Delhi on Monday reported a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases, the government health bulletin reported. The national capital reported 501 cases in the last 24 hours, while no deaths were reported due to the virus. However, the positivity rate increased to 7.72 per cent, the bulletin read. With this, the total number of covid-19 cases now stands at 18,69,051. The total deaths due to Covid-19 stands at 26,160.
-
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi BJP claims links between 1 accused and AAP
Delhi BJP leaders on Monday claimed links between Jahangirpuri violence accused Md Ansar and the ruling AAP, saying police should probe why 'masterminds' of the incident were "found associated with a particular party". In a letter to AAP supremo and Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked him to expel Ansar from the party.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics