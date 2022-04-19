World Liver Day: ‘You may get hepatitis C sharing nail clippers, towels of infected person’

Sharing razors, scissors, nail clippers, toothbrushes with an infected person have in recent years led to a rise in lifestyle diseases including liver diseases, said doctors. Besides, an unhealthy lifestyle, stress, increased exposure to toxins in food and water are to be blamed too, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing personal items, and possibly even towels, pose infection risks as these may carry traces of blood and may present a risk of acquiring hepatitis C infection. Hepatitis C is more commonly associated with sharing needles or equipment for injecting drugs. It can also be spread by having had a tattoo or body piercing using non-sterile equipment, said Dr Praveen Jha, of Regency Superspeciality Hospital while addressing a press conference on Monday to mark World Liver Day.

It’s important to note that hepatitis C isn’t easy to catch. “If we take a few precautions, it’s almost impossible to pass on the disease to anyone else as it is spread only through exposure to an infected person’s blood,” he said.

Doctors said that damage to the liver is being caused with increased use of pesticides in food items. “The liver filters toxins but its function gets compromised with excessive flow of chemicals/pesticides. In fact, a study has proved people in Barabanki suffer more with liver ailments due to the excessive use of pesticide as compared to the state capital,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty member, KGMU.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that often for more or multiple crops on the same field, farmers increase pesticide levels which enter the body with food and cause damage to organs such as the liver and the kidney.

Dr Anurag Mishra said, “Hepatitis C virus slowly damages the liver over many years, often progressing from inflammation to permanent, irreversible scarring (cirrhosis). Often, people have no signs or symptoms of liver disease or have only mild symptoms for years or even decades until they develop cirrhosis. With the infection of hepatitis-B virus 10- 20% patients show fever, joint pain, skin rashes. These symptoms are followed by the onset of jaundice in about 30% patients. 2/3rd patients remain asymptomatic. 80% patients with hepatitis-B infection recover within 1-3 months. Rest 10 to 20% patients become chronic hepatitis-B patients”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}