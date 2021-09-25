Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Lucknow News / World Lung day: Persistent breathlessness, cough not to be ignored, says doctor
lucknow news

World Lung day: Persistent breathlessness, cough not to be ignored, says doctor

Keeping your lungs healthy is a pre-requisite to help all your body organs function well, says doctor
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 12:24 AM IST
The department of respiratory medicine at KGMU observed the World Lung Day on September 25 (sourced)

Breathlessness or cough should not be ignored if they trouble for long, said Dr Surya Kant, HoD department of respiratory medicine, King George’s Medical University on Saturday.

“Keeping your lungs healthy is a pre-requisite to help all your body organs function well. Yoga can be one good option to keep your lungs fit,” said Dr Surya Kant.

The department of respiratory medicine at KGMU observed the World Lung Day and the theme was Care for Your Lungs.

“We breathe oxygen through the lungs. If our lungs are damaged then how will we be able to survive as lungs are responsible for circulation of oxygen in our body,” said Dr Surya Kant.

Statistics say that about 17 lakh people die every year due to air pollution in our country. “There has been a significant increase in cases of lung diseases, whether it is pneumonia, Tuberculosis, asthma, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or whether it is Covid-19, all of them are associated with the lungs,” he said.

Dr RAS Kushwaha, Dr Santosh Kumar, Dr Ajay Kumar Verma, Dr Anand Srivastava, Dr Darshan Kumar Bajaj, Dr Jyoti Bajpai and the resident doctors attended the event

