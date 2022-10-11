Home / Cities / Lucknow News / World Mental Health Day: ‘Effective communication key to better mental health’

Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:35 AM IST

Dr Rajendra Chaudhary, nodal officer of National Mental Health Programme said, “We should be open about accepting mental illness as any other illness. People don’t accept it and hence problem aggravates.”

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Communication between family members, particularly with children and elderly is key factor for healthy relationship, said experts at an event organised to mark World Mental Health Day on Monday.

“Mental issues are faced by people of all age groups, including children. When children are under tremendous pressure to score at school/college, communicating with them reduces stress,” said clinical psychologist Dr Kavita Upadhaya at an event at Balrampur hospital.

“Communicating with your child will reveal his or her actual interest in life. If there is proper communication and kids are guided correctly, there is no question of stress in their lives, which is a key factor for depression in professional life,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Dr Rajendra Chaudhary, nodal officer of National Mental Health Programme said, "We should be open about accepting mental illness as any other illness. People don't accept it and hence problem aggravates."

Going to a psychologist or a mental health expert for consulting an issue should not be treated as a taboo. It should be taken as a normal visit to any doctor, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences also organised an awareness session on World Mental Health Day.

Dr Soniya Nityanand, director of the institute said post covid pandemic, anxiety and depression cases have gone up and hence focus needs to be increased upon mental health and awareness.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022
