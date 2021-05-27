Yaas cyclone impact: 18 east UP districts on alert after met dept forecast

Eighteen district of eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP) have been put on alert for heavy rainfall, gusty winds and thunderstorms over next 48 hours in view of the expected landfall of Yaas cyclone on the country’s eastern coast.

“The weather conditions caused by Yaas will lead to very heavy to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on May 27 and 28 over eastern and north-eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh,” read a forecast issued by the IMD on Wednesday.

After the alert state government has asked district administration in eastern UP districts to make arrangements to reduce damage cause by the adverse weather conditions. The districts administration in those districts for which warning has been issued, have issued advisory and asked locals to stay indoors or take shelter under strong structures in case of heavy downpour or thunderstorms.

Some of these districts also reported scattered rains on Wednesday.

Director of state MeT department JP Gupta said, “The Yaas cyclone made landfall in coastal Odisha on Wednesday. It will move towards north-western direction in the inland during next couple of days before losing its energy. This movement will lead to adverse weather conditions in eastern UP districts including Ballia, Ghazipur, Mau, Santkabirnagar, Deoria, Gonda and others.”

Lucknow and other districts of central UP may also receive scanty or scattered rainfall due to change in weather conditions over next two days, according to IMD.

Meanwhile, the temperature over most part of the day in UP remained warm on Wednesday with state capital recording a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees.